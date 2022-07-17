'Evil cannot win:' Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 9:27 a.m.
1 of30 Artem Dmitriev gives the last salute to his daughter Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including two boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 People lit candles in memory of people killed by Russian shelling last Thursday, in the Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, 4-year-old Liza who was killed by a Russian missile strike, was buried Sunday in central Ukraine as an Orthodox priest burst into tears and told weeping relatives that “evil cannot win.”
Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, far from the front lines. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8, and more than 200 were wounded, including Liza's mother.
Written By
HANNA ARHIROVA