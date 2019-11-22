Evers signs bill to ease voting for people with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill designed to make it easier for people with disabilities to vote.

The bipartisan measure Evers signed Friday creates accommodations for people who have disabilities that make it difficult for them to communicate verbally.

Under the new law, those who have physical disabilities affecting verbal speech or those who communicate non-verbally will no longer have to state their name and address to an election official before being allowed to vote. Instead, they can present their personal information in writing and delegate the task for someone else.

Evers says he was proud to sign the bill that ensures voting is fair and accessible to everyone. The Democrat says it sends a message that Wisconsin is committed to protecting and preserving the right to vote for everyone.