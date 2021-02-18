Evers sign bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law a bill that cuts taxes by nearly half a billion dollars for Wisconsin businesses that accepted loans to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The new law makes loans administered through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin’s tax code. The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. It's estimated to result in a state tax cut of $450 million by the middle of 2023.