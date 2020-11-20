Evers calls meeting on virus with GOP leaders 'productive'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' virtual meeting on Friday with Republican legislative leaders to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts was “productive," the governor's spokeswoman said.

The meeting was Evers' first with newly-elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and his first since May with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. It comes as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state, with hospitals at or near capacity. The head of the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday urged Evers and Republicans to work together urgently to avoid the crisis becoming a catastrophe.

“The conversation was productive and the governor expressed urgent need for working together on additional state support and asked legislative leaders to meet again the week after Thanksgiving,” said Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback. "He looks forward to the Legislature acting quickly to pass additional COVID-19 legislation to support our state’s response to this crisis.”

Cudaback did not say whether Evers and lawmakers agreed on any specific proposals.

Evers put forward a half-billion dollar COVID-19 relief bill this week. Vos outlined steps Assembly Republicans would like to take to combat the virus, but has not released any specific bills. Vos said the Legislature may come back in December to vote on bills.

Vos and LeMahieu did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the meeting.