Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case KEN RITTER, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 5:02 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.
“We’re obviously disappointed,” Kelly Knievel said in a Monday email. “We are considering our options” at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.