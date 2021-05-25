European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 6:51 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation's forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist.
In unusually swift action at a summit in Brussels, EU leaders agreed Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, imposed sanctions on officials linked to Sunday’s flight diversion, and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into the episode some described as state terrorism or piracy.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV