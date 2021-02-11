European deep freeze serves up fun, frustrations and danger MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 10 a.m.
1 of30 A woman takes pictures of icicles on a jetty at the Afsluitdijk, a dike separating IJsselmeer inland sea, and the Wadden Sea, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The deep freeze gripping parts of Europe served up fun and frustration with heavy snow cutting power to some 37,000 homes in central Slovakia. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of30 Icicles on the fountain in Trafalgar Square with the background of Big Ben as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 People with dogs walk in the sunrise at the Alster in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb.11, 2021. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) Christian Charisius/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 The statue of a fountain in Trafalgar Square is covered in ice as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Firefighters break large icicles from the gutter of a house in the city centre of Erfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb.11, 2021. Arctic polar air continues to cause severe frost in Germany. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP) Martin Schutt/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 A swan flaps its wings during sunrise on the partially frozen Heron Pond, in Bushy Park, south west London, as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Britain's Met Office said Thursday temperatures dropped overnight to -22.9 degrees Celsius in Braemar, Scotland, making it provisionally the coldest night in the United Kingdom since 1995. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Skaters play hockey on the ice that settled on the Oresund strait, Wednesday Feb, 10, 2021, at Bunkeflostrand a suburb of Malmo, Sweden, south of the Oresund Bridge. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Johan Nilsson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
16 of30 Three men in a boat hacked away at ice to create a watery perimeter around the Dutch prime minister's office in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. With ice likely thick enough in coming days for people to skate on the Hofvijver lake that fringes one side of the Dutch parliamentary complex, workers made sure the skaters couldn't get right up to Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office by bashing through ice. Mike Corder/AP Show More Show Less
19 of30 People skate on the ice of frozen flood plains of Nederrijn river near Doorwerth, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The deep freeze gripping parts of Europe served up fun and frustration with heavy snow cutting power to some 37,000 homes in central Slovakia. Aleksandar Furtula/AP Show More Show Less
22 of30 Icicles hanging from a branch in Hattenheim, Germany, Thurday, Feb.11, 2021. In the coming days, it is expected to remain wintry cold in large parts of Germany. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Boris Roessler/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 A thick layer of ice has formed at temperatures of minus five degrees on the pier on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Thursday, Feb.11, 2021. The bridge is closed to pedestrians because of the icing. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Jens Buettner/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A man walks in snowy conditions in Braemar, Scotland, Thursday Feb. 11, 2021, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest recorded temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Snowy conditions in Braemar, Scotland, Thursday Feb. 11, 2021, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest recorded temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
29 of30 A woman takes a photograph of icicles hanging from branches in Epping Forest on the edge of London as the cold snap continues to grip much of the nation, Thursday Feb. 11, 2021. Overnight temperatures dropped below freezing overnight. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three workers in a boat hacked away at ice Thursday to create a watery barrier around the Dutch prime minister's office, while others in the Netherlands tentatively tested the frozen surfaces of lakes and canals to see if they were safe to skate on.
The deep freeze gripping large parts of Europe is serving up both fun and frustrations, with heavy snow cutting power to thousands of homes in central Slovakia and snarling traffic in the east of the country, while snow on Dutch roads and sidewalks allowed some parents to pull children to school on sleds instead of riding them on bicycles.