Europe's shared notes and coins turn 20 at New Year's DAVID McHUGH, AP Business Writer Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 6:26 a.m.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of euro notes and coins as member countries wrestle with the pandemic's impact on the economy and the European Union forges a new level of financial cooperation to help boost the recovery.
The event is being marked at midnight New Year's Eve with a light display in blue and yellow, the colors of the EU, projected on its skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.