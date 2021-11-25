Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading 'false information' about war Nov. 25, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 1:18 p.m.
Ethiopians protest against the United States outside the U.S. embassy in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Ethiopia's government on Thursday warned the United States against "spreading false information" as fighting in the country's yearlong war draws closer to the capital, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. AP
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies.
Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray region “but also with colonialism of the powerful states of the West,” government spokesman Kebede Desisa said.