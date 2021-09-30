Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia said Thursday it is kicking out seven United Nations officials and accused them of “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region.

A foreign ministry statement said the officials must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours. They include five people with the U.N. humanitarian agency, one with the U.N. human rights office and the UNICEF representative in the country. The statement did not give details of their alleged interference.