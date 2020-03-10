Erik Smith announces candidacy for state representative

Erik Smith, a local real estate agent and lifelong resident of Milford, officially announced he is seeking the nomination to run for state representative in the 118th House District.

“I grew up in Milford, went to Milford Public Schools, and now I work with Milford residents every day to help them sell their homes or purchase a property in the town I love and call home,” said Smith.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Rose, who announced in January she would finish this term and retire after 10 years in the General Assembly.

Smith said that when he talks to residents interested in buying or selling their homes, the number one concern they have is the increased cost of living in Connecticut.

“For many residents, the idea of growing up, going to school, working, and retiring in Connecticut is no longer achievable,” Smith said. “This is something that I want to change, and it is the reason I have decided to run for state representative.”

Smith said his number one goal is “addressing Connecticut’s budgeting issues, by enacting simple fixes that include rolling back many unnecessary taxes and reining in spending.”

“Last year, Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont passed a state budget that raised taxes on working families again,” said Smith. “The solution by the Democratic Party that has controlled the legislature for nearly four decades is to always raise taxes — this will not be my solution. Connecticut has so much to offer, but our beautiful state is being hurt by the lack of fiscal restraint in Hartford.”

Smith is a full-time, top-producing, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. Throughout his real estate career, he has won numerous awards. In 2019 and 2018, he received the International President’s Circle Award with Coldwell Banker, which recognizes the top 6% of agents internationally. In 2017, Smith received the International Sterling Society Award with Coldwell Banker, which recognizes the top 17% of agents internationally. Smith began his real estate career with Wiechert Realtors Regional Properties, where he was named Connecticut’s “Rookie of the Year” in 2015.

In 2019, Smith, who attended Mathewson Grammar School, Harborside Middle School, Jonathan Law High School, Quinnipiac University, and most recently graduated with an MBA from Fairfield University, ran for the Milford Board of Education.

“I had great teachers, coaches, and administrators throughout all of my years as a student in the Milford School District,” added Smith. “I will be a strong advocate for both teachers and students, and will work to ensure Milford schools have the resources they need to excel.”

Smith said that the state isn’t doing enough to address the rising cost of going to college and should be providing more opportunities for students to explore trade careers.

In addition, Smith said his knowledge of zoning and real estate will put him in a position to help make more changes to the 8-30g affordable housing law.

“We need to let Milford and other local communities be their own decision-makers when it comes to economic development and housing,” explained Smith. “I know abolishing this law will not be simple, it took decades to make simple changes to the affordable housing law. I will work with lawmakers on both sides to ultimately fix this law, and give control back to local communities.”

The Milford Republican Town Committee will be officially nominating and endorsing candidates for state representative and state senator in May. Smith is the only Republican to announce his intentions to run for the 118th seat so far.

For more information, and to sign up for campaign updates, residents can visit smithformilford.com.