Environmental groups question Enbridge pipeline hearing

A coalition of environmental groups are complaining that the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.’s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge’s Line 5 runs from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario. The company has agreed to the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s request to remove about 12 miles of pipeline from the tribe’s reservation in Ashland County. Enbridge wants to reroute the line south of the reservation and is trying to obtain permits.

The DNR held a public hearing on the project on July 1. The environmental groups, including Midwest Environmental Advocates, the Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin, sent the agency a letter Saturday arguing that the pipeline’s new route isn’t finalized and its permit application isn’t complete. That means it’s still unclear which waterways the rerouting would affect, the coalition said.

The groups said the DNR should hold another public hearing and comment period when the application is complete and an environmental impact statement is finished. Otherwise, they maintained, the public will be deprived of its right to comment on a complete permit application.

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye and Enbridge media officials didn’t immediately respond to messages.