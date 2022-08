MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week.

“People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia.

Cutaia said they will have a more accurate count of student numbers on Oct. 1.

Last October, Cutaia said they had 5,358 students enrolled, and at the time, their projection for this school year was 5,291.

On the elementary side, Calf Pen has 264 students with an average class size of 16.5; John F. Kennedy has 287 students with an average class size of 16.9; Live Oaks has 235 students with an average class size of 17.5; Mathewson has 318 students with an average class size of 17.7; Meadowside has 269 students with an average class size of 17.9; Orange Avenue has 363 students with an average class size of 17; Orchard Hills has 317 students with an average class size of 17.6; and Pumpkin Delight has 193 students with an average class size of 16.1.

In total, there are 2,459 students across all district elementary schools.

“Budgetary on the elementary classroom section side, we are very even,” said Cutaia.

On the middle school side, East Shore has 121 students in sixth grade, 138 in seventh grade and 124 in eighth grade for a total of 383. Harborside has 120 students in sixth grade, 137 in seventh grade, and 154 in eighth grade for a total of 411. At West Shore, there are 134 students in sixth grade, 140 in seventh grade, and 142 in eighth grade for a total of 416. Altogether, there are 1,210 students across all district middle schools.

As of Aug. 18, there were a total of 1,645 students high school students, slightly more than the 1,622 high school students the district had enrolled in October 2021.

Jonathan Law once again has the most students at 814, followed by Foran at 780, The Academy with 34 and Parsons Programs at 17.