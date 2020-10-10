Electronic music artists to close out Concert of Colors

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit is helping present a performance at the annual Concert of Colors in Detroit.

Underground Resistance and electronic music artists John Collins and Mark Flash will be part of Sunday’s virtual event.

On Monday, Science Gallery Detroit will host a virtual workshop on design concepts run by Canadian artist Marc Ngui.

Sunday’s performance and Monday’s workshop are part of Science Gallery Detroit’s “FUTURE PRESENT: Design in a Time of Urgency” exhibition which runs through Dec. 11. The exhibition is open in downtown Detroit and is free to the public.

“A core component of design is finding creative solutions to complex challenges,” said Devon Akmon, director of Science Gallery Detroit. “Our team has taken an innovative approach to designing timely and relevant exhibits in Detroit while presenting exciting and informative programs to a global audience through a range of collaborative partnerships.”

Due to safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, only 30 visitors are being allowed per hour at the exhibition. The exhibition also is being sanitized once every hour. Attendees are required to wear face coverings at all times to stem transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Michigan State University and Science Gallery International launched Science Gallery Detroit in 2018. The initiative creates space for programs and exhibitions designed to inspire creativity.

The Concert of Colors is a free diversity-themed, week-long festival designed to unite diverse communities and ethnic groups through music and dance from around the world.