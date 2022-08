MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road.

DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.

The property, he stated, will be a new Genesis electric vehicle showroom. Genesis is an all-electric automobile made by Hyundai.

“The new Genesis facility will be devoted solely to the sale of electric vehicles,” Smith said. “It will be utilized together with the abutting property, which previously was Howard Johnson’s hotel and restaurant.”

This site was purchased, Smith said, because it is contiguous to the former Howard Johnson site, which the same company bought earlier this year. The combined sites total some 10 acres.

“It is, in my opinion, the best commercial site — that was available — between New Haven and Bridgeport,” Smith said.

Construction has commenced on the former Howard Johnson site. The initial phase consists of demolishing the former HoJo hotel and restaurant.

“The combined property will be the new home of a Genesis automobile showroom, sales center and repair facility,” Smith said.

Genesis is a division of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is building a $5.5 million manufacturing complex in Georgia dedicated to making electric vehicles. The buyers own the current Hyundai dealership in Milford.

“This property is a good fit with their current facility,” Smith added.

The Smith firm was the only agent involved in the transaction.

