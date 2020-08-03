Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas postponed until 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas will not be happening this year.

Organizers of the electronic dance music festival announced Sunday that the event will be pushed back to 2021. Typically held in May at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the festival was postponed initially until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Insomniac CEO and Founder Pasquale Rotella says it's now slated for May 21-23 of next year. Tickets for this year's festival will be honored. Anyone who can't make the new dates can fill out an online form.

In an Instagram post, Rotella said organizers were trying to set up a way for attendees to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to Las Vegas and again at the venue.

“Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time,” Rotella wrote.

More than 150,000 people attend each night of the carnival, which features more than 200 performers on eight stages.