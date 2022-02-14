Election fraud trial of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi begins

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial on Monday on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison.
The army seized power and arrested Suu Kyi in February last year, claiming widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won the election by a landslide, while the military-backed party did poorly.