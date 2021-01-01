Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — A roadside bomb went off Friday in Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula, killing two members of the country's security forces and wounding five, security and medical officials said.
According to the officials, the security forces were patrolling in the town of Bir al-Abd when their armored vehicle was hit by a remotely-detonated bomb. The wounded were transferred to a military hospital in Sinai's coastal city of El-Arish. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the attacks with the media.