Egypt releases former politician in latest prisoner pardon

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities announced Monday the release of a former parliamentarian and lawyer from prison, the latest in a series of high-profile detainees to walk free amid intensified international attention over its human rights record.
Tarik el-Awady, a member of Egypt’s presidential pardon committee, first announced the release of lawyer Ziyad el-Elaimy early Thursday. Videos of the freed lawyer hugging family and friends were later shared by el-Awady and other activists on social media.