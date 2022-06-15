Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 6:11 a.m.
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt, Israel, and the European Union on Wednesday signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries, who aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on.
The deal, stamped in a five-star Cairo hotel, will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.