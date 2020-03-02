Eastern Mississippi co-op considering offering broadband

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi electric utility cooperative is considering whether to provide its customers with broadband internet more than a year after a state law allowed co-ops to offer the services.

Leaders with 4-County Electric Power Association plan to meet over the next several weeks with consultants who prepared three feasibility studies, said Brian Clark, general manager of the co-op.

The goal is to make sure the company has the best information possible before moving to provide the service to its 49,000 customers in the eastern central portion of the state. The projected cost of the broadband project could be as much as $110 million, Clark said in a news release Friday.

A measure passed into law last year allowed Mississippi's 25 electrical cooperatives the ability to offer high-speed internet service.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley told The Dispatch that he was proud 4-County was still considering a broadband project.

“Broadband service in 2020 is becoming as necessary for modern life as electricity,” Presley said.

The cooperative said there was no deadline for making its decision. Presley said it shouldn't wait too long because of a plan in October for federal regulators to hand out as much as $700 million to rural areas to help with digital infrastructure.

“The next eight months are critical, and if any cooperative or telecom provider misses these funds, they will be locked out of this program for 10 years,” Presley said. "In short, if 4-County says 'no' or misses the deadline for application and the auction, then they are dead in the water on this big fund.”