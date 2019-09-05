Eastbound Theatre presents first show of the season, Proof

Glenn Ghirardi of South Norwalk as Hal; Amanda Piechota of Milford as Catherine; Taryn Chorney of New Haven as Claire and Peter Haynes of Wilton as Robert.

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, announces its first show of the 26th season — the drama Proof, by David Auburn, directed by Ann Baker. Performances will be presented at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford Fridays and Saturdays, at 8 p.m., and Sundays, at 2 p.m., from Sept. 20 through Oct. 6.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, David Auburn’s Proof is a story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love.

Friday and Saturday performances feature cabaret seating and BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment). Sunday matinee performances feature traditional theater row seating. Concessions also are available in the MAC’s Speakeasy Lounge.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org. For tickets, visit milfordarts.org/proof.

The Eastbound Theatre season series is sponsored by Colony Grill.