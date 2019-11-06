Eastbound Theatre holds auditions for Four Weddings and An Elvis

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, will hold auditions for the comedy, Four Weddings and An Elvis on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 7-9 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford and Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7-9 p.m., at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Matthews Street, Milford.

The play, by Nancy Frick and directed by Tanya Feduik-Smith will be on stage at the MAC Jan. 31 through Feb. 16. Callbacks, if necessary, will be Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., at the MAC. Interested actors who are unable to attend auditions should contact the director at tanichka73@yahoo.com.

For questions regarding roles and rehearsal schedule, email tanichka73@yahoo.com. For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647 or info@milfordarts.org.