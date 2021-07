MILFORD — The Eastbound PlayFest is back with four new stage plays, although seating will be limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to continue bringing live theater outdoors for people to enjoy. I hope the community takes advantage of this opportunity to see some great local talent showcase some incredible work,” said Meg Carriero, marketing specialist for the Milford Arts Council.

The plays are being brought by the Eastbound Theater, a division of the MAC.

The annual program is a spin-off of the East/West Playfest, a celebration of original short plays from across the world. There were over 400 scripts submitted from New Zealand, Belgium, Canada and across the country but, only a handful were chosen to be performed outdoors at the Milford Historical Society on High Street in downtown Milford.

This year’s lineup includes four stage plays: “Dewey Defeats Truman,” by Dwayne Yancey and directed by Nancy A. Herman, is about an aspiring reporter; “Blueberry Muffins,” by Deanna Alisa Ableser and directed by Tom Rushen, is about a couple in a new relationship; “A moment of Clarity,” by Philip Middleton Williams and directed by Ann Baker, is about “examining a brief moment in time when the fog lifts and all is right with the world;” and “Mr. Sandoval,” by Laura Garrity and directed by Richard Mancini, is about an office worker’s interaction with a man trying to get an appointment with her boss.

The plays will start at 5 p.m. on both July 24 and 25, with July 31 and Aug. 1 as rain dates.

Carriero said a donation of $10 or more is suggested.

“We are putting together some specials with some partner restaurants downtown for those that make a donation as a special thank you,” she said. “As each of us continues to recover from the pandemic, we must all continue to work together to support each other.”

Those who donate before the event will have priority seating and to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed, there will be limited seating.

To donate before the event, go to milfordarts.org.