East Timor gears up for election to break political impasse FERNANDO da COSTA, Associated Press March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 9:07 a.m.
1 of12 Supporters of incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres from the Fretilin Party, shout slogans on a truck during a campaign rally of the presidential election in Dili, East Timor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Thousands of people in East Timor flocked to presidential campaign rallies Wednesday, days before an election that will test the young nation’s stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Incumbent President Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres, from the Fretilin Party, speaks to his supporters during a campaign rally of the presidential election in Dili, East Timor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Thousands of people in East Timor flocked to presidential campaign rallies Wednesday, days before an election that will test the young nation’s stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Supporters of incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres from the Fretilin Party, shout slogans during a campaign rally of presidential election in Dili, East Timor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Thousands of people in East Timor flocked to presidential campaign rallies Wednesday, days before an election that will test the young nation’s stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Supporters of incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres from the Fretilin Party, shout slogans during a campaign rally of the presidential election in Dili, East Timor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Thousands of people in East Timor flocked to presidential campaign rallies Wednesday, days before an election that will test the young nation’s stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Supporters shout slogans during a campaign rally of the CNRT (National Congress for the Reconstruction of Timor Leste) Party in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. East Timor is gearing up to hold its presidential election on March 19. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Supporters shout slogan during a campaign rally of the CNRT (National Congress for the Reconstruction of Timor Leste) Party in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. East Timor is gearing up to hold its presidential election on March 19. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Presidential candidate Jose Ramos Horta speaks to supporters during a campaign rally of his CNRT (National Congress for the Reconstruction of Timor Leste) Party in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. East Timor is gearing up to hold its presidential election on March 19. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Supporters hold a poster of presidential candidate Jose Ramos Horta during a campaign rally of the CNRT (National Congress for the Reconstruction of Timor Leste) Party in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. East Timor is gearing up to hold its presidential election on March 19. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DILI, East Timor (AP) — Thousands of people in East Timor flocked to presidential campaign rallies Wednesday, days before an election that will test the young nation’s stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty.
Supporters of incumbent Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres filled the Tasitolu field in the capital, Dili, wearing red shirts and waving banners and flags of Guterres’ party — the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, known by its local acronym Fretilin.
Written By
FERNANDO da COSTA