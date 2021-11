EAST HAVEN — A New Haven man turned himself in Thursday in connection with a shooting last month at Rumba’s Bar and Café, according to police.

Police said they still are searching for a second shooter, described as a man believed to be in his 20s. That night, police said he was wearing a red hat, black T-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Police said the incident began at about 1:10 a.m. Oct. 10, when Alberto Martinez, 27, allegedly was arguing with another man in the rear parking lot of Rumba’s. The man then took out two guns, allegedly pointed one in Martinez’s direction and walked away across the parking lot, according to police.

Martinez allegedly then went to a dark sedan to get his own gun, police said.

The unidentified man allegedly fired several rounds into the air, police said. Martinez allegedly pointed his gun toward the other man and fired multiple rounds across the parking lot, sending an onlooking crowd scattering for cover, police said.

The unidentified man took cover behind a white van while shooting in Martinez’s direction, according to surveillance footage obtained by investigators, police said.

Police said multiple cars, some of which were occupied, and a local McDonald’s were struck by gunfire during the incident. No one was injured, according to previous reports.

Martinez turned himself in at East Haven Police headquarters Thursday. He is charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify the second shooter in the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact Detective Joseph Carangelo by emailing JCarangelo@EastHavenPolice.com.

