EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot MARIA CHENG, AP Medical Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 8:53 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this March 12, 2021, file photo, a health worker holds a bottle of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with name Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha written on it, at Bamrasnaradura Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at we know — and what we don't.
WHAT HAPPENED?