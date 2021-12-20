EXPLAINER: Who are the jurors for trial of Kim Potter? AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 3:04 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A look at jurors in the manslaughter trial of former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who is charged in the April shooting death of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright. Potter says she meant to use her Taser and drew her gun by mistake.
The jurors are anonymous by order of the court. The 12 who remained after two alternates were dismissed after closing arguments Monday include nine who identify as white, two who are Asian and one who is Black. The panel is evenly divided on gender.
