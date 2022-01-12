EXPLAINER: What's next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit? Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 5:06 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge's ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn't say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
A look at the ruling and where the case stands: