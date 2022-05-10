EXPLAINER: What caused Sri Lanka's economic collapse? KRUTIKA PATHI and KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 11:21 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The South Asian nation of Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse that has pushed the government into a deep crisis. The island is struggling to import basic necessities for its 22 million people because of diminishing foreign reserves and crippling debt, spurring weeks of anti-government protests that recently turned violent and led to the prime minister's resignation.
Much of the public ire has been directed at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who are blamed by critics for leading the country into the economic crisis.
Written By
KRUTIKA PATHI and KRISHAN FRANCIS