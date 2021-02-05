EXPLAINER: What US ending Saudi war support means for Yemen JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 6:14 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag as they attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of North Yemen's Sept. 26, 1962 revolution in Sanaa, Yemen. President Joe Biden's announcement that the U.S. will end its support of a Saudi-led coalition's years-long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels likely will increase pressure on the kingdom to end its campaign there, though reaching an enduring peace for the Arab world's poorest country still remains in question. Hani Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, members of the Higher Council for Civilian Community Organization inspect a destroyed funeral hall as they protest against a deadly Saudi-led airstrike on a funeral hall in Sanaa, Yemen. President Joe Biden's announcement that the U.S. will end its support of a Saudi-led coalition's years-long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels likely will increase pressure on the kingdom to end its campaign there, though reaching an enduring peace for the Arab world's poorest country still remains in question. Hani Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Kahlan, a 12-year-old former child soldier with Yemen's Houthi rebels, demonstrates how to use a weapon at a camp for displaced persons where he took shelter with his family in Marib, Yemen. President Joe Biden's announcement that the U.S. will end its support of a Saudi-led coalition's years-long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels likely will increase pressure on the kingdom to end its campaign there, though reaching an enduring peace for the Arab world's poorest country still remains in question. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department in Washington. Biden's announcement that the U.S. will end its support of a Saudi-led coalition's years-long war against Yemen's Houthi rebels likely will increase pressure on the kingdom to end its campaign there, though reaching an enduring peace for the Arab world's poorest country still remains in question. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — President Joe Biden's announcement that the U.S. will end its support of a Saudi-led coalition's yearslong war against Yemen's Houthi rebels likely will increase pressure on the kingdom to end its campaign there. However, reaching an enduring peace for the Arab world's poorest country still remains in question.
The Iran-backed rebels remain firmly entrenched in the country's north and hold its capital, Sanaa. The rest of the country is being held by competing tribal, regional and political alliances, backed overall by the Saudi-led coalition that's been fighting there since 2015.