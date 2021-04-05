EXPLAINER: Minneapolis chief has sought to reform department TAMMY WEBBER, AMY FORLITI and STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 6:43 p.m.
In this image from video, witness Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
File-This June 10, 2020, file photo shows Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressing the media, in Minneapolis.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was a star witness for the prosecution Monday at the trial of a former officer charged with killing George Floyd, repeating the criticism he levied after Floyd's death.
Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Derek Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd died, and soon afterward labelled it “murder.” He testified Monday that Chauvin's actions were counter to his training and to department values.
Written By
TAMMY WEBBER, AMY FORLITI and STEPHEN GROVES