EXPLAINER: Mexico confronts complex position on immigration MARÍA VERZA, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 12:18 p.m.
1 of9 Immigration agents detains a Haitian migrant and his son as they walked along a highway in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Mexican National guardsmen search through a papaya field for Haitians migrants who are part of a caravan making their way north, in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Haitian migrants walk along the highway in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, early Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in their journey north toward the U.S. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A Haitian adult and child walk along the highway in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, early Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in their journey north toward the U.S. with a group of Haitian migrants. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. Concern has been growing in northern Mexico since the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the restart of the controversial program that made asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases are processed. Eugene Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021 file photo, the town of El Ceibo, Guatemala, sits near the Mexican border, where Central American migrants seeking U.S. asylum were deported by air from the U.S. to Mexico, then crossed into by land to this community after being denied a chance to seek asylum under a pandemic-related ban. The return strategy makes it more difficult for migrants to reach the U.S. again. Santiago Billy/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has faced immigration pressures from the north, south and within its own borders in recent weeks, putting it in an increasingly difficult position.
Thousands of migrants continue to cross its southern border, the United States sends thousands more back from the north and there's the renewed prospect of the U.S. making asylum seekers wait in Mexico for long periods of time.