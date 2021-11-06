EXPLAINER: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears SETH BORENSTEIN, CAMILLE FASSETT and KATI PERRY, Associated Press Nov. 6, 2021 Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 9:16 a.m.
1 of11 This 2020 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows a polar bear in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada during migration. At risk of disappearing, the polar bear is dependent on something melting away on our warming planet: sea ice. (Kieran McIver/Polar Bears International via AP) Kieran McIver/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 This November 2015 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. The Arctic has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. In some seasons, it has warmed three times faster than the rest of the globe, said University of Alaska at Fairbanks scientist John Walsh. (Katharina M Miller/Polar Bears International via AP) Katharina M Miller/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 This November 2008 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows polar bears on the coastline outside Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. Scientists and advocates point to polar bears, marked as “threatened” on the endangered species list, as the white-hot warning signal for the rest of the planet — “the canary in the cryosphere.” (BJ Kirschhoffer/Polar Bears International via AP) BJ Kirschhoffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 This 2020 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada during migration. Arctic sea ice — frozen ocean water — shrinks during the summer as it gets warmer, then forms again in the long winter. How much it shrinks is where global warming kicks in, scientists say. The more the sea ice shrinks in the summer, the thinner the ice is overall, because the ice is weaker first-year ice. (Kieran McIver/Polar Bears International via AP) Kieran McIver/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 This July 2012 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows polar bears near Svalbard, Norway. In the summertime, polar bears go out on the ice to hunt and eat, feasting and putting on weight to sustain them through the winter. They prefer areas that are more than half covered with ice because it’s the most productive hunting and feeding grounds, Amstrup said. The more ice, the more they can move around and the more they can eat. (Katharina M Miller/Polar Bears International via AP) Katharina M Miller/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 This July 2012 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows polar bears in near Svalbard, Norway. In the summertime, polar bears go out on the ice to hunt and eat, feasting and putting on weight to sustain them through the winter. They prefer areas that are more than half covered with ice because it’s the most productive hunting and feeding grounds, Amstrup said. The more ice, the more they can move around and the more they can eat. (Katharina M Miller/Polar Bears International via AP) Katharina M Miller/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 This June 2018 photo provided by Polar Bears International shows polar bear standing on sea ice north of Svalbard, Norway. Arctic sea ice — frozen ocean water — shrinks during the summer as it gets warmer, then forms again in the long winter. How much it shrinks is where global warming kicks in, scientists say. The more the sea ice shrinks in the summer, the thinner the ice is overall, because the ice is weaker first-year ice. (BJ Kirschhoffer/Polar Bears International via AP) BJ Kirschhoffer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Majestic, increasingly hungry and at risk of disappearing, the polar bear is dependent on something melting away on our warming planet: sea ice.
In the harsh and unforgiving Arctic, where frigid cold is not just a way of life but a necessity, the polar bear stands out. But where it lives, where it hunts, where it eats — it's disappearing underfoot in the crucial summertime.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN, CAMILLE FASSETT and KATI PERRY