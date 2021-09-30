EXPLAINER: Fountaining Hawaii lava creates molten rock lake CALEB JONES, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 3:50 p.m.
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanos on Earth, began erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island Wednesday. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Officials said increased earthquake activity and ground swelling before the eruption put them on high alert. Fissures then opened in the summit area and sent lava fountaining into the sky. Now the area has filled with molten rock, creating a lake of lava in the volcano's crater.