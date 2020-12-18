EU says EU-UK face weekend 'last attempt' to get trade deal RAF CASERT, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 9:04 a.m.
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier, center, arrives to the main chamber of the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A fishing vessel comes into the harbour in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Lorries queue to enter the Port of Dover as the clock ticks down on the chance for the UK to strike a deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, in Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A fisherman aboard a vessel after docking in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK delegation to meet European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A man sits in a bench under the sun outside the EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Lorries queue to enter the Port of Dover as the clock ticks down on the chance for the UK to strike a deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, in Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the only way to get a deal is for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the U.K. has done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves."