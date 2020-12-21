EU greenlights COVID-19 vaccine after agency gives safety OK FRANK JORDANS and LORNE COOK, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 4:46 p.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday gave official approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the 27-nation bloc, raising hopes that countries can begin administering the first shots to their citizens shortly after Christmas.
The EU’s executive commission gave the green light just hours after the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine meets safety and quality standards. Brussels had been expected to take two or three days to endorse the market authorization move.
Written By
FRANK JORDANS and LORNE COOK