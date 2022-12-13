EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, its credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and as fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup.
The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary.