EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor accused member nation Slovenia on Friday of interfering in the EU’s justice system and raised concerns about whether the trade bloc’s budget is protected from fraud or corruption.
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June with the aim of independently investigating crimes against the EU budget, such as corruption and serious cross-border value added tax fraud. Slovenia is alone among the EU's 27 members in refusing to name two prosecutors to the agency.