EU chief felt 'hurt,' 'alone' at meeting with Turkish leader LORNE COOK, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 1:07 p.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she felt hurt and alone during a meeting with Turkey’s president earlier this month and that she was treated poorly simply because she is a woman.
Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks on tense EU-Turkey relations earlier this month. But only two chairs were set out in front of the EU and Turkish flags for the three leaders. Michel took the chair next to Erdogan.