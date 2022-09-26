EU, US question Serbia's EU commitment after Russia deal DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2022 Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 2:12 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, shakes hands with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic after a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. European Union candidate Serbia has signed an agreement with Russia to hold mutual “consultations” on foreign policy matters. Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Selakovic signed the agreement with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union and the U.S. on Monday questioned Serbia’s proclaimed commitment to join Europe’s 27-nation bloc after Belgrade signed an agreement with Moscow pledging long-term “consultations” on foreign policy matters amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Serbia’s officials signed the deal last week in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where most Western delegations shunned Russia’s top diplomat over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
DUSAN STOJANOVIC