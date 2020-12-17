UK and EU leaders to discuss post-Brexit talks in call SAMUEL PETREQUIN and PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 2:06 p.m.
1 of5 An anti-Brexit demonstrator holds an EU flag in Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the UK, turning a post-Brexit deal from a fleeting possibility into an ever more realistic possibility. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A fisherman aboard a vessel after docking in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Brian Lawless/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Martin McLoughlin, owner of Nicky's Plaice fishmongers, poses at his premises in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Brian Lawless/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A fishing vessel comes into the harbour in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Brian Lawless/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 People sit outside Beshoffs, in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Brian Lawless/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union's executive commission, are to discuss the state of post-Brexit trade talks in a call later Thursday — with just two weeks to go before a potentially chaotic economic split.
The two have been holding regular conversations in the past couple of weeks to see how the talks have been going, and each time they have sanctioned their negotiating teams to carry on trying to find a deal ahead of the looming year-end deadline.
