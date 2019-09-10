EPA to reduce use of animal testing in predicting hazards

Environmental Protection Agency director Andrew Wheeler speaks about the release of the final report of the national Superfund Task Force, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Southside Community Park in Chattanooga, Tenn (Erin O. Smith/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) less Environmental Protection Agency director Andrew Wheeler speaks about the release of the final report of the national Superfund Task Force, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Southside Community Park in Chattanooga, Tenn ... more Photo: Erin O. Smith, AP Photo: Erin O. Smith, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close EPA to reduce use of animal testing in predicting hazards 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is trying to sharply cut its use of animals in testing for hazards.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a directive to senior staff Tuesday that "scientific advancements exist today" that permit the agency to better predict potential hazards to humans while reducing or avoiding animal testing.

Wheeler said EPA will cut back on its request for spending on mammal studies by 30% by 2025 and eliminate all requests and funding for animal testing by 2035.

He's directing EPA's leadership team to form a working group of agency experts to come up with a plan within six months for accomplishing these goals.

Wheeler says the EPA also is steering $4.25 million to five universities to further research alternatives to animal testing.