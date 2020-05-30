EPA seeks comments on cleanup of Indianapolis Superfund site

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The federal government is seeking the public's input on its plan to clean up groundwater contamination at a Superfund site in Indianapolis that's tainted with chemicals used by a dry cleaning company.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it would accept public comments from June 1 to June 30 on the agency's proposed cleanup of the Keystone Corridor Ground Water Contamination site.

The EPA says its proposed cleanup pla n for the site may be modified based on new information or public comments. That plan will be finalized after the agency reviews the public's comments.

The Superfund site on Indianapolis' north side contains high concentrations of volatile organic contamination beneath the former Tuchman Cleaners property. The EPA is proposing to use energy such as heat or steam underground to turn those chemicals into vapor and then capture and treat the contaminants.

The EPA says that the contamination caused by chlorinated solvents has created an underground plume of tainted groundwater in an area that's about 4,500 feet long (1,371 meters long) by 1,500 feet (457 meters) wide. That area includes a well field along Fall Creek.