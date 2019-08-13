EPA reaches settlement with firm over Alaska mine violations

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a settlement with the operator of a gold mine northwest of Juneau over alleged discharge violations.

The Juneau Empire reports Coeur Alaska will pay $534,500 for alleged discharge violations and a reporting failure associated with the Kensington mine.

Officials say the violations were discovered in 2015 during a joint inspection by the EPA and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

The EPA, in a release, said Coeur Alaska, as part of the agreements, neither confirms nor denies the claims outlined. A message seeking comment was left for a spokesman at the Chicago-based Coeur Mining, the mine's parent company.

The EPA says the agreement resolves a series of alleged violations, including wastewater discharges and failure to conduct required monitoring, inspections and trainings.

