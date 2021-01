DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to drill this summer into the collapsed entrance of a mine in Colorado that is at risk of a blowout.

Erosion at the Bandora Mine, which has not been used for decades, has caused dirt and rock to pile over it, the Durango Herald reported Thursday. An unknown amount of water is backed up behind the mine's entrance and runs the risk of rupturing.