EEUU:Camión con migrantes había pasado por puesto fronterizo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Un funcionario estadounidense dice que los migrantes estaban dentro del tractocamión cuando el vehículo pasó por un punto de revisión de la Patrulla Fronteriza, y terminaron luego en San Antonio donde 53 de ellos murieron en el más mortífero incidente de ese tipo en Estados Unidos.

