Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 12:36 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting.
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. He noted that officers are trained to roll people on their side to help with their breathing after they have been restrained in the prone position.
STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER