Dutch authorities to quickly begin vaccinating health staff

Peter Dejong/AP

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch government announced Saturday that it will begin vaccinating thousands of frontline health care workers as soon as possible to ease pressure on hospitals hit by coronavirus-related staffing shortages.

The announcement marked an abrupt change to a policy that had prioritized vaccinations of care home workers and carers for other vulnerable people — and not for hospital acute care workers. The policy had also drawn criticism because vaccinations were not due to start until Jan. 8, leaving the Netherlands lagging behind countries that have already begun.