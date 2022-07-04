Dutch arrest Polish suspect in killing of reporter De Vries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Monday arrested a 27-year-old Polish man suspected of organizing the killing of well-known crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, almost exactly a year after he was gunned down in an Amsterdam street in an attack that shocked the Netherlands.

The man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of "directing those who carried out the murder of De Vries," prosecutors said in a statement. They released no further details. However, they said that their investigation into who ordered the hit and why continues.